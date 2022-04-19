Birthday Club
Police: Madisonville babysitter faces abuse charge after baby suffers broken arm

Angel Steele.
Angel Steele.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville woman is in jail on an abuse charge after officials say a three-month-old she was babysitting broke their arm.

Authorities say 25-year-old Angel Steele was babysitting and didn’t tell anyone that the baby’s arm was broken.

A police report states that Steele originally said she didn’t know the child was hurt.

However, investigators say she later said the baby fell off the couch.

Authorities say they searched her web browser, where they found a search for “what does a broken arm look like?”

The report says the baby was under Steele’s watch for nine hours before being picked up by the child’s parents.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

