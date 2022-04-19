Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Owensboro Health updates visitor policy allowing 2 visitors at a time

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has updated its visitor policy.

They say they’re now allowing two visitors at a time for non-COVID patients.

These visitors do not have to remain the same.

However, health officials say the only area they must remain the same is in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Click here to ready the hospital’s full victory policy.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 100...
Coroner identifies 2 people who died in Evansville shooting
Nikki Moore.
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
Daniel Lanning, Jr.
Staff member of IL children’s home facing sexual assault charges
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
Missing Person: Pamela Winchester
HPD and Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

Evansville police sergeant runs in Boston Marathon.
Evansville police sergeant runs in Boston Marathon
Cannelton police looking for stolen SUV.
Cannelton police looking for stolen SUV
Evansville police sergeant runs in Boston Marathon.
Evansville police sergeant runs in Boston Marathon
Coffee with a Cop returns at Donut Bank on Washington Ave.
Coffee with a Cop returns at Donut Bank on Washington Ave.