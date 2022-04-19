Owensboro Health updates visitor policy allowing 2 visitors at a time

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has updated its visitor policy.

They say they’re now allowing two visitors at a time for non-COVID patients.

These visitors do not have to remain the same.

However, health officials say the only area they must remain the same is in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Click here to ready the hospital’s full victory policy.

