Owensboro family out thousands of dollars after contractor fails to finish job

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Nathan Geil is in Daviess County jail facing a list of charges, including theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.

A family in Owensboro says they hired Geil for a home remodeling project, and paid thousands of dollars up front, but that the work never got done.

Peggy Carden and her family bought their home as a ‘fixer-upper’ in January, with plans to do a full remodel.

“He was going to replace all the cabinets, build us a pantry,” said Carden about her agreement with Geil.

Carden hired Nathan Geil to do the work. He asked for $8,000 up front, and Carden paid it, thinking she could trust him.

“He’s very nice, very kind,” said Carden. “He’s done work for my mom, for my sister.”

Carden moved all of their furniture out and waited.

“We’ve just been living out of boxes,” she said.

She says for months Geil kept postponing the start date of the work.

“One time he was in the hospital, one time he was in a wreck on the bypass, then another time he was in the hospital again,” Carden said.

Then Carden called to check on the order of their cabinets.

The worker said no order had been placed.

When Geil showed up next, Carden called him on it.

“We told him we had called Menard’s and they had no order of our kitchen cabinets,” said Carden. “Well he got real mad. You could tell he was getting backed into a corner.”

After that, Carden says she couldn’t get ahold of Geil.

“He took our checks, cashed them and we haven’t seen him since,” she said. “He was so believable. He got us good.”

That’s until Carden’s daughter saw Geil driving around.

“She calls me and she goes, ‘Mom, he’s out here’. I said ‘Where are you at?’ She says ‘Walmart on 54′. I said, ‘Don’t lose him. Call the cops.”

They say police followed Geil to Menard’s and arrested him there.

Officials say they had warrants out for him for similar reports from other families.

“You would have just never dreamed it,” Carden said.

She’s out thousands, but hopes her story will help others.

Carden says she tried to get the money back but was told that since she wrote the check and Geil cashed it, there’s not much authorities can do.

Her advice to homeowners is this: don’t pay a contractor a dime until you see the work is done, and go with your contractor to buy supplies.

Geil’s next court appearance is Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.