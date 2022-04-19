North girls golf coach Ken Wempe retires after sixth state championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Longtime teacher and coach in the Evansville North school district announced he is retiring.

Coach Ken Wempe was at the helm of the girls golf team for just shy of a decade. He turned the Lady Huskies into a state-wide powerhouse program, leading the program to its sixth team state championship last season.

“It got to be one of those things where it was just like teaching a class, because I felt like ‘oh my goodness, we got to keep this going, we got all these kids that want to be a part of it, we have all these young people that want to be golfers at North High School,’” Wempe said.

Each year, 15 teams are selected to compete at state. In all nine years under Coach Wempe, the Huskies made it to the state tournament.

“There’s nothing like that first win,” Wempe said. “It was really kind of interesting because no one knew who we were. After that second year, everyone knew where Evansville North was.”

Wempe’s connection to North extends beyond golf. He and his wife, Janet, are special members of the community and are often seen sitting in their “special chairs” at all sporting events.

“As a girl’s basketball coach, he’s probably the most supportive, or one of the most supportive, community member that we have,” North girl’s basketball coach Tyler Choate said. “He knows all our girl’s names, he’s there for every event. His love and passion for golf, and his love and passion for kids is kind of the perfect combination.”

Golf is seen as an individual sport, but to Coach Wempe, he said he wanted to build a climate that emphasized teamwork and representing North High School.

“I’m a North Husky. I’ve been a North Husky for all these years. I have a special place in my heart for all these kids,” Wempe said.

While this chapter may be over, Coach said he will always stick around the program in whatever way he can. His final coaching duty will be in June. Four seniors, who he named “The Fab Four,” will compete at Pinehurst Resort at the National Invitational.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.