Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

New thrift store and coffee shop opening in Evansville

Newscast recording
By Declan Loftus
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is underway on a new thrift store on Evansville’s east side.

The Evansville Rescue Mission is set to open a new space at Washington Square Mall. It will also include a new coffee shop called “Mission Grounds.”

Mission President and CEO Tracy Gorman says he hopes this new store, along with other tenants, will help revitalize what used to be a local landmark.

“It was the first enclosed mall in the state of Indiana. We want to be a part of bringing that property back to life, and we think this is going to be a really good step forward in that direction,” said Gorman.

The thrift store is set to open June 13, with the coffee shop to follow soon after.

Gorman says they’re still looking for a manager and experienced baristas to help open the new shop.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 100...
Coroner identifies 2 people who died in Evansville shooting
Nikki Moore.
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
Daniel Lanning, Jr.
Staff member of IL children’s home facing sexual assault charges
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
Missing Person: Pamela Winchester
HPD and Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

Breaking ground on the Stanford D. Williams Career & Training Center are (l-r) Dr. Pat York...
SIC breaks ground on Carmi training center
Group of women suing Deaconess and former doctor over medical records
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase
Human remains found in Daviess Co. identified
Human remains found in Daviess Co. identified