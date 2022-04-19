New thrift store and coffee shop opening in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is underway on a new thrift store on Evansville’s east side.

The Evansville Rescue Mission is set to open a new space at Washington Square Mall. It will also include a new coffee shop called “Mission Grounds.”

Mission President and CEO Tracy Gorman says he hopes this new store, along with other tenants, will help revitalize what used to be a local landmark.

“It was the first enclosed mall in the state of Indiana. We want to be a part of bringing that property back to life, and we think this is going to be a really good step forward in that direction,” said Gorman.

The thrift store is set to open June 13, with the coffee shop to follow soon after.

Gorman says they’re still looking for a manager and experienced baristas to help open the new shop.

