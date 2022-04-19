Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Judge temporarily blocks new laws weakening governor’s power

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has blocked Republican-backed measures aimed at weakening the Democratic governor’s authority.

One measure dealt with executive branch contracting.

The other prevented the governor from challenging laws in court.

The two new laws were temporarily blocked Monday by Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate.

The GOP-led legislature passed them last week over Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes.

One of the laws being challenged would designate Kentucky’s attorney general as the only statewide constitutional officer allowed to spend taxpayer funds on litigation challenging a bill’s constitutionality.

The other measure would shift authority over executive branch contracts to a legislative committee.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 100...
Coroner identifies 2 people who died in Evansville shooting
Nikki Moore.
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
Daniel Lanning, Jr.
Staff member of IL children’s home facing sexual assault charges
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
Missing Person: Pamela Winchester
HPD and Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

Angel Steele.
Police: Madisonville babysitter faces abuse charge after baby suffers broken arm
"American Pie" singer/songwriter Don McLean. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Don McLean set to start American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour
Evansville police sergeant runs in Boston Marathon.
Evansville police sergeant runs in Boston Marathon
Owensboro Health updates visitor policy allowing 2 visitors at a time