ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.

The new detail was confirmed by ISP Sgt. Carey Huls on Tuesday evening. A picture of the suitcase was released to the public in hopes new information comes forward.

Investigators said the suitcase with the boy’s body was found 80 feet off the road in a heavily wooded area, near the 7000 block of East Holder Road in New Pekin, Indiana, according to Huls.

Officials told WAVE News the boy’s autopsy was also completed on Tuesday afternoon.

The body did not show any obvious cause of death, so investigators will now rely on toxicology reports to see if any drugs were present in the child’s body.

The boy’s body was found Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. by a person who was mushroom hunting in the area, according to investigators.

Huls said the child is described as a Black boy around 5-years-old and was 4 feet tall with short hair and a slim build.

“This obviously could be a national thing,” Huls said on Monday. “It could be a child from any location. We’re not going to preclude anybody, and we’re going to look at any information that comes in that could answer the question of the identity of this child.”

Police said they requested the assistance of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s forensics services team in the case and are leaving no stone unturned in finding the child’s caregivers.

ISP created a tip line specifically for any information in relation to the death investigation: (888) 437-6432.

So far, more than 200 calls have been received from the public, but none have led to the identification of the child, police confirmed.

“We just need the public’s help in relaying this information,” Huls told WAVE News.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
