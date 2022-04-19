Group of women suing Deaconess and former doctor over medical records

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of seven women is suing a former Deaconess doctor.

Dr. Akitto Ledda is named as a defendant, as well as Deaconess Hospital Systems.

Deaconess officials confirm Dr. Ledda is no longer employed by them.

The women say they were sent a letter from Deaconess showing their medical records had been accessed without authorization. Some of the information included address, phone number, and social security number.

Lawyers say each of the women share similar stories of meeting Dr. Ledda at a Franklin Street bar. They say he would approach them, hit on them, and then be rejected.

They say Dr. Ledda would then dig into their medical records to learn more about them.

One of the women claim Dr. Ledda showed up to her work with lunch and a love letter. She says she never told him where she worked and never spoke to him outside of one interaction at the bar.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday. Court records show some Deaconess employees subpoenaed in the case have 23 days to respond.

Letter sent to patients (Ladendorf Law)

