Green River District reports 5 COVID deaths, 81 cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 81 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and five new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, April 12.

Officials say of the new cases, 35 were in Henderson County, 27 were in Daviess County, 10 were in Ohio County, four were in Hancock County, two were in both McLean and Union counties, and one was in Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included three residents of Daviess County, a resident of Henderson County and a Union County resident.

The district is now reporting an average of 12 new cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 30,442 cases, 390 deaths

Muhlenberg Co. - 10,324 cases, 119 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths

Ohio Co. - 7,537 cases, 101 deaths

Henderson Co. - 13,722 cases, 165 deaths

Webster Co. - 3,946 cases, 52 deaths

McLean Co. - 2,590 cases, 52 deaths

Union Co. - 4,278 cases, 55 deaths

Hancock Co. - 2,401 cases, 26 deaths

