Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Green River District reports 5 COVID deaths, 81 cases over past week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 81 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and five new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, April 12.

Officials say of the new cases, 35 were in Henderson County, 27 were in Daviess County, 10 were in Ohio County, four were in Hancock County, two were in both McLean and Union counties, and one was in Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included three residents of Daviess County, a resident of Henderson County and a Union County resident.

The district is now reporting an average of 12 new cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 30,442 cases, 390 deaths
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 10,324 cases, 119 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 7,537 cases, 101 deaths
  • Henderson Co. - 13,722 cases, 165 deaths
  • Webster Co. - 3,946 cases, 52 deaths
  • McLean Co. - 2,590 cases, 52 deaths
  • Union Co. - 4,278 cases, 55 deaths
  • Hancock Co. - 2,401 cases, 26 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 100...
Coroner identifies 2 people who died in Evansville shooting
Nikki Moore.
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
Daniel Lanning, Jr.
Staff member of IL children’s home facing sexual assault charges
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
Missing Person: Pamela Winchester
HPD and Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

Keegan Davidson.
Affidavit: Man facing rape charge after authorities interview victim
Angel Steele.
Police: Madisonville babysitter faces abuse charge after baby suffers broken arm
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Judge temporarily blocks new laws weakening governor’s power
"American Pie" singer/songwriter Don McLean. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Don McLean set to start American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour