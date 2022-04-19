Frost Advisory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning, clear and colder as lows drop into the low to mid-30s. Sunny and breezy as high temperatures remain below normal in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, becoming cloudy showers and a few thunderstorms as high temps climb into the lower 60s. Wednesday night, showers mixing with a few thunderstorms with mild lows in the mid-50s. No severe weather is expected.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers...mainly during the morning. High temps in the upper 60s to 70-degrees behind southerly winds.

