Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Frost Advisory

14 First Alert 4/19
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning, clear and colder as lows drop into the low to mid-30s. Sunny and breezy as high temperatures remain below normal in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Wednesday, becoming cloudy showers and a few thunderstorms as high temps climb into the lower 60s. Wednesday night, showers mixing with a few thunderstorms with mild lows in the mid-50s. No severe weather is expected.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers...mainly during the morning. High temps in the upper 60s to 70-degrees behind southerly winds.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 100...
Coroner identifies 2 people who died in Evansville shooting
Nikki Moore.
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
Daniel Lanning, Jr.
Staff member of IL children’s home facing sexual assault charges
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
Missing Person: Pamela Winchester
HPD and Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Latest News

14 First Alert 4/19
14 First Alert 4/19
4/18 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/18 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/15 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Cool and sunny Tuesday, big warm-up by the weekend
A.M. Clouds, Chilly