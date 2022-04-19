Evansville police sergeant runs in Boston Marathon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville police sergeant competed in his fourth Boston Marathon.

They say Sgt. Shawn Smith competed in the 126th Boston Marathon.

They say this was his 60th full marathon run to this date.

Training for these events usually involves weekly running of 45 to 70 miles.

Sgt. Smith says he has run as much as 90 miles a week before the race.

