Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation hiring new lifeguards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Department or Parks and Recreation says they are looking to hire lifeguards.

According to a social media post, people can apply to be a city lifeguard, and sign up for a YMCA Lifeguard Certification class now.

They say you must be at least 15-years-old on or before the final scheduled session of the lifeguard certification course. Those who are interested must be certified by June 1, 2022.

Officials with the park say the YMCA is offering multiple classes in April and May, and people can sign up now.

If you are interested in applying to be a lifeguard you can click here.

If you are interested in the certification through the YMCA click here.

