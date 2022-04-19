Don McLean set to start American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Grammy award honoree Don McLean is set to embark on his 2022 American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour.

That includes a stop at the Victory Theatre in Evansville on Friday, July 22.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10.

McClean says after spending the last 18 months at home, he’s thrilled to be getting back on the road.

