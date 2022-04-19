Construction on 3rd St. in Boonville raising concerns for nearby residents

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A major road in Boonville is undergoing some work but some residents are concerned about where the traffic is ending up.

Construction crews are currently working on 3rd Street from the downtown square to Lovers Lane.

They city says some semi-truck drivers have been using residential roads to by-pass the construction.

Mayor Charlie Wyatt says at least four drivers have been cited since the work began.

“The city of Boonville does not want to be known as ‘Ticket City’ here in southwest Indiana,” Mayor Wyatt says. “We just want our truck-driving friends to use our bypass. That’s what it was build for, and that’s what we expect them to use.”

Semi drivers can be fined $500 for using those side streets.

The city is asking all traffic to follow the designated detours, which are marked well ahead of the construction site.

