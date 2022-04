EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You will have a chance to grab a cup of coffee with an Evansville police officer Tuesday.

Coffee with a Cop takes over the Donut Bank on Washington Avenue from 7 to 9.

It’s an opportunity for officers and the community to connect over that cup of joe.

The event happens every third Tuesday of the month.

