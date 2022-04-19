Birthday Club
Affidavit: Man facing rape charge after authorities interview victim

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail on a rape charge after officials interviewed a victim he allegedly sexually assaulted.

Deputies were called to the hospital for a sexual assault victim on Saturday.

Officials say the victim then came to the Sheriff’s Operations Center for an interview.

According to the affidavit, the victim went to a home on Oak Hill Road on Friday.

The victim told authorities that 36-year-old Keegan Davidson had been staying at the home.

Authorities were told that Davidson had just woken up and started drinking any alcohol he could find.

After a few hours of drinking, the victim said Davidson came into the room where the victim was laying down.

The affidavit states that’s when he forced himself on the victim.

Investigators say the victim then went to get a sexual assault examination.

Davidson was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

