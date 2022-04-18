Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

UE Women’s Golf posts Strong First Round Score at MVC Championships

Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team...
Led by a stifling defensive effort, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team secured its third-straight victory in a 66-60 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday afternoon inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.(Source: UE Athletics)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIRKWOOD, MO. (WFIE) - With the first of three rounds of the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Championship completed, Mallory Russell is tied for the lead while the University of Evansville women’s golf team is tied for the third position.

Mallory Russell completed Sunday’s first round at Greenbriar Hills Country Club with a 2-over 73.  Finishing the day with two birdies, Russell is tied with Hannah Bermel of Northern Iowa for the individual lead.  The duo is two strokes in front of a third-place tie.

Alyssa McMinn was second for the Purple Aces and finished the day in a tie for 6th overall.  She completed the opening 18 holes with a 5-over 76.  Two behind her was Allison Enchelmayer.  With four birdies on the day, Enchelmayer tied for the highest total.  Her final score of 78 has her tied for 19th.  Caitlin O’Donnell and Magdalena Borisova carded scores of 82 and are tied for 37th.

With a team score of 309, UE is right in the thick of the battle.  The Aces are tied with Illinois State for third and are just one behind Missouri State and trail leader Indiana State by five strokes.

On Monday, the teams will play the second out of three championship rounds.  The start time has been pushed back one hour to 9 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO in stand-off at Quality Inn
VCSO releases identity of Warrick Co. couple arrested following shooting at Quality Inn
EPD in stand-off on Reis Ave.
EPD: Suspect in custody after 4-hour standoff on Reis Ave.
Crews responded to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Franklin Street and Boeke...
One person taken to hospital after two-car wreck on Evansville’s east side
Morgan Wallen donates food to Evansville community
Morgan Wallen donates truck of food to those in need in Evansville
The Indiana Statehouse
Indiana taxpayers to receive $125

Latest News

Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
Bannister claims All-Conference as USI Men’s golf falls in GLVC Semifinals
Kentucky Derby
Asmussen Enters Derby Weekend with two Classic Contenders
Purple Aces baseball
Aces baseball wins doubleheader to earn series sweep over Missouri St.
SPHL Hockey Playoffs Highlights: Thunderbolts vs. Havoc - Game 2
SPHL Hockey Playoffs Highlights: Thunderbolts vs. Havoc - Game 2