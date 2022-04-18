UE Women’s Golf posts Strong First Round Score at MVC Championships

KIRKWOOD, MO. (WFIE) - With the first of three rounds of the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Championship completed, Mallory Russell is tied for the lead while the University of Evansville women’s golf team is tied for the third position.

Mallory Russell completed Sunday’s first round at Greenbriar Hills Country Club with a 2-over 73. Finishing the day with two birdies, Russell is tied with Hannah Bermel of Northern Iowa for the individual lead. The duo is two strokes in front of a third-place tie.

Alyssa McMinn was second for the Purple Aces and finished the day in a tie for 6th overall. She completed the opening 18 holes with a 5-over 76. Two behind her was Allison Enchelmayer. With four birdies on the day, Enchelmayer tied for the highest total. Her final score of 78 has her tied for 19th. Caitlin O’Donnell and Magdalena Borisova carded scores of 82 and are tied for 37th.

With a team score of 309, UE is right in the thick of the battle. The Aces are tied with Illinois State for third and are just one behind Missouri State and trail leader Indiana State by five strokes.

On Monday, the teams will play the second out of three championship rounds. The start time has been pushed back one hour to 9 a.m. CT.

