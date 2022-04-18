Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Crews begin asphalt resurfacing this week on KY 2707 in Daviess Co.

Traffic Alert: Crews begin asphalt resurfacing this week on KY 2707 in Daviess Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Daviess County this week.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will start asphalt resurfacing Monday on Barron Drive between Tamarack and Carter Roads, which is a distance of 1.11 miles.

Work is scheduled to begin each morning at 8:30 a.m.

It’s expected to be complete within the week.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions and reduced speeds.

