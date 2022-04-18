Recycling plant on fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters in Greenville say they are battling a commercial structure fire.

It’s in the 2300 Block of KY-181 S

Firefighters say there is also a possible explosion.

Crews say it’s a large recycling plant with heavy fire showing.

Officials ask that you watch for crews while they work on water supply operations.

They say there may be some traffic delays.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.