North Gibson School Corporation considering changes to school board districts

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The North Gibson School Corporation is considering several big changes to their school board districts.

They say they’ll have to adjust because of major population discrepancies.

North Gibson has three districts, and Indiana State law says those districts can’t have more than a 15% population difference between them. Right now, the difference is 176%

To fix this, board president Joe Williams says they have three viable options. They can have their districts redrawn.

This would allow them to retain a system where a board member has to come from the district they represent, and they’re voted for by residents of the district.

”The best way for us to land on the correct answer for this problem is for the community to provide us input. So they have the opportunity to reach out to us in person by email or by phone, or to join us at one of our school board meetings,” Williams says.

Officials say there is a meeting on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and while this issue isn’t on the agenda, there is a public comment period.

The board says they will have it on the agenda for their May meeting.

