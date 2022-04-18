Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

North Gibson School Corporation considering changes to school board districts

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins and Brady Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The North Gibson School Corporation is considering several big changes to their school board districts.

They say they’ll have to adjust because of major population discrepancies.

North Gibson has three districts, and Indiana State law says those districts can’t have more than a 15% population difference between them. Right now, the difference is 176%

To fix this, board president Joe Williams says they have three viable options. They can have their districts redrawn.

This would allow them to retain a system where a board member has to come from the district they represent, and they’re voted for by residents of the district.

”The best way for us to land on the correct answer for this problem is for the community to provide us input. So they have the opportunity to reach out to us in person by email or by phone, or to join us at one of our school board meetings,” Williams says.

Officials say there is a meeting on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and while this issue isn’t on the agenda, there is a public comment period.

The board says they will have it on the agenda for their May meeting.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 100...
Coroner identifies 2 people who died in Evansville shooting
Nikki Moore.
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
VCSO in stand-off at Quality Inn
VCSO releases identity of Warrick Co. couple arrested following shooting at Quality Inn
Daniel Lanning, Jr.
Staff member of IL children’s home facing sexual assault charges
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway

Latest News

Former Roca Bar employees still have no W-2 forms by tax day
Former Roca Bar employees still have no W-2 forms by tax day
Coroner identifies 2 people who died in Evansville shooting
Coroner identifies 2 people who died in Evansville shooting
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces new grants for addiction treatment and recovery for pregnant women
Ky. Gov. Beshear announces new grants for addiction treatment and recovery for pregnant women
North Gibson School Corporation considering changes to school board districts
North Gibson School Corporation considering changes to school board districts