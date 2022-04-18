Monday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Evansville. It all happened on West Mill Road last night. Authorities say another person has life-threatening injuries.
Two multi-hour-long stand-offs are under investigation in Evansville. Authorities say they were called to a hotel just off Highway 41 and a home on Reis Avenue.
If you haven’t filed your federal taxes yet, today’s your last day. Storm impacted counties have a little more time to file.
Easter 2022 is officially in the books! It was extra special for one Evansville church with more than a century of history.
