Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Evansville. It all happened on West Mill Road last night. Authorities say another person has life-threatening injuries.

Two multi-hour-long stand-offs are under investigation in Evansville. Authorities say they were called to a hotel just off Highway 41 and a home on Reis Avenue.

If you haven’t filed your federal taxes yet, today’s your last day. Storm impacted counties have a little more time to file.

Easter 2022 is officially in the books! It was extra special for one Evansville church with more than a century of history.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.