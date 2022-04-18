Millions announced for broadband expansion in Indiana

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday $189 million for 154 broadband infrastructure expansion projects across the state in the third round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.

“This record-setting investment in broadband is another game-changer for Hoosiers who now, more than ever, need affordable, reliable internet,” Gov. Holcomb said. “With this third round, we take giant steps in leveling the playing field for our residents regardless of where they choose to live, work or go to school.”

Click here for a map showing the coverage provided by all three rounds.

Officials say this third round of funding will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 52,900 homes and commercial locations in 80 counties.

In addition to the $189 million awarded today, the 35 telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributed more than $239 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $429 million total investment for broadband in the third round.

“Our Next Level Connections program continues to bridge the digital divide throughout our state,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said. “This investment will vastly grow economic opportunities in unserved areas and brings us closer to connecting all Hoosiers.”

Here is how much money is going to our area of the state:

Mainstream Fiber Network $26,780.00 Dubois

Mainstream Fiber Network $861,872.99 Gibson

Mainstream Fiber Network $1,799,942.00 Pike

Mainstream Fiber Network $1,847,165.17 Posey

Perry-Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative $714,220.72 Dubois, Pike, Warrick

Perry-Spencer Rural Telephone Cooperative $3,465,339.27 Perry

Spectrum Mid-America $1,021,818.26 Gibson

Spectrum Mid-America $215,694.90 Pike

Spectrum Mid-America $335,508.63 Warrick

Spectrum Mid-America $8,770.32 Spencer

Spectrum Mid-America $321,517.27 Posey

