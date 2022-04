KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Kentucky.

To make your vote count, you’ve got to sign up by 4 Monday afternoon.

That will allow you to submit your ballot for the May 17 primary.

You won’t be able to vote if you don’t get your registration in by Monday.

You can do that online on Kentucky’s official website.

