Ky. Gov. Beshear announces new grants for addiction treatment and recovery for pregnant women

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced new grants on Monday to address the ongoing opioid crisis.

According to a press release, $4.9 million has been distributed to addiction treatment and recovery centers for pregnant women and mothers.

They say the funding has been given to 17 non-profit organizations, such as Community Mental Health Centers and Neonatal Abstinence Treatment Programs, through the Senate Bill 192 Treatment Grant.

“Our job as public servants is to work with partners throughout Kentucky to provide help, hope and a hand to lead individuals out of the darkness of addiction and into the light of acceptance, opportunity and community,” said Gov. Beshear.

“This grant funding is another resource in addressing this public health crisis and allowing us to take another step closer to creating a better Kentucky for future generations, starting with our newborn babies,” Beshear continued.

River Valley Behavioral Health in Owensboro received close to $250,000 to expand their substance abuse services. CEO Dr. Wanda Figueroa says the funding is crucial for those who have just completed treatment.

“When women with children complete treatment, the next barrier that they have is how they can sustain their recovery,” Figueroa says. “This funding is so welcome in our community because we have a lot of women with children where that’s an additional stressor.”

This comes after River Valley opened their Amethyst Center last year.

Dr. Figueroa says this funding will help provide counseling services for patients who need to find housing, child care and social support.

Volunteers of America Mid-States in Louisville is also receiving money from the grants.

VOAMS president and CEO, Jennifer Hancock, says they’re expanding their Freedom House treatment center to multiple counties, including Daviess County.

“We want to make sure that where we locate Freedom House is welcomed by the community, that it’s in close proximity to other services that our clients will need access to, and that has an opportunity to have both our treatment program as well as some recovery housing,” Hancock says.

There is no word yet on a groundbreaking date but Hancock anticipates the new Owensboro Freedom House to be open in early next year.

