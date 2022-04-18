Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Justices reject states’ appeal over tax deductions cap for state, local taxes

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and...
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland to the 2017 tax law that capped federal tax deductions for state and local taxes.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland to the 2017 tax law that capped federal tax deductions for state and local taxes.

The lawsuit had previously been dismissed by lower courts. It argued that the Republican-led tax law, signed by then-President Donald Trump, unfairly singled out high-tax states in which Democrats predominate.

The law caps a deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT, at $10,000. The lawsuit claimed that lawmakers crafted the provision to target Democratic states, interfering with the states’ constitutionally granted taxing authority.

Legislation to raise the cap has passed the House of Representatives but not the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a shots fired call on the 100...
Police: No suspect search after 2 people die in Evansville shooting
VCSO in stand-off at Quality Inn
VCSO releases identity of Warrick Co. couple arrested following shooting at Quality Inn
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
EPD in stand-off on Reis Ave.
EPD: Suspect in custody after 4-hour standoff on Reis Ave.
It Takes a Village No-Kill Animal Rescue held the final day of their Easter Adoption Special on...
Evansville animal shelter hosts Easter adoption special

Latest News

Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.
Florida man sets world record after watching ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ 292 times
First lady Jill Biden speaks at the White House Easter egg roll event. (CNN, POOL)
Easter egg roll: First lady remarks
Nikki Moore.
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue...
Rain dampens 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019
The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell this May.
Mexican Pizza will return to Taco Bell in May