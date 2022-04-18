HPD and Hardin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department and Hardin County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office are investigating a missing person case.

Officials say 61-year-old Pamela Winchester has been missing since March 23, 2022. Winchester is white woman, 5′1″ tall, weighs 130 lbs. and has shoulder length brown and gray hair.

Missing Person: Pamela Winchester (Henderson Police Department)

According to a press release, Winchester was traveling alone from her home in Elizabethtown, Illinois to Mitchell, Indiana when she never arrived at her destination.

HPD says Winchester called a family member in Mitchell, Indiana at around 5:30 a.m. and told them she stopped in Henderson, Kentucky.

Police say her vehicle is a gray 2002 Ford Taurus, with Illinois veteran tag and was found in the parking lot of the Circle K Truck Stop at 3113 U.S. 41 North on March 23, 2022. This is the last confirmed sighting of Winchester.

Police also say Winchester’s phone has been off, and family says they have not heard from her.

Winchester was last seen wearing glasses, blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

HPD says anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-831-1295.

