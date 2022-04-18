Henderson Humane Society over capacity; asking for public’s help

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Humane Society of Henderson County needs your help.

Officials say they are looking for the public’s help to ease capacity at the shelter.

Medical Technician Shannon Todd says the overcrowding is due to strays having no collars or ways to identifying them, and because of owner surrenders.

This overcrowding means employees have to spay and neuter cats, and then release them. As for the dogs, employees have to use pop-up kennels, which means less room for the animal and more cleaning for workers.

“And then that means that us that are working on the kennels cleaning have to kinda get help from the office which pulls them away from finding new homes for the animals. So that just doesn’t help with our overcrowding issues,” Todd says.

Todd also says there are a few things community members can do to help. One is to get their dogs microchipped. The second, consider hosting an animal to ease the pressure at the humane society.

