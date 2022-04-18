Birthday Club
Former Roca Bar employees still have no W-2 forms by tax day

Roca Bar North
Roca Bar North(Roca Bar's Facebook page)
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evan as the tax day deadline passes, former employees of Roca Bar North in Evansville say they are still waiting on their W-2 forms.

One of the former owners of Roca Bar, Derek Ungethiem, tells us that he’s filing a lawsuit against the other former owner, Steve Hammer.

Ungethiem says that the purpose of the suit is to get Hammer to sell-off assets to pay his debt.

[Previous: Former Roca Bar North employees speak out about not receiving W-2′s]

The employee we spoke with tells us he tried contacting Hammer, and even reached out to Senator Mike Braun to get help. He says he received no responses, and still has no W-2.

We’ve tried reaching out to Steve Hammer, but he’s blocked our reporter’s phone numbers.

