Florida man sets world record after watching ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ 292 times

Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - More people are heading back to the movie theaters, but probably not as much as a man in Florida who spend nearly $3,500 on tickets to see “Spider-man: No Way Home” nearly 300 times.

In the process, Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.

Alanis ended up spending 720 hours, the equivalent of 30 days, watching the film 292 times in theaters from mid-December to mid-March.

Some days, he watched the movie five times in a row.

To break the record, he was not allowed to nap, use his phone or even go the bathroom.

In 2019, the broke the same record by watching “Avengers: Endgame” 191 times.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

