Evansville firefighters respond to car fire on Lodge Ave.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to calls that a car was on fire in the 1100 block of Lodge Avenue on Sunday night.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m.

Neighbors at the scene say the fire was quickly put out.

Dispatch confirms they were concerned the fire would spread to the house.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

