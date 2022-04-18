Dispatch: Authorities investigating shots fired run on Evansville’s north side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms authorities responded to a shots fired call on Sunday night.

Dispatch says this happened on the 1100 block of West Mill Road.

Officials tell 14 News the call originally came in around 9:04 p.m.

They also say AMR crews were called to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Authorities investigating shots fired run on Evansville’s north side (WFIE)

