Crews set to work on cross-drain replacements in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in Webster County will be working on cross-drain replacements Tuesday and Wednesday.

Starting on Tuesday, crews will be on KY 120 at Hocket Nebo Road.

Then on Wednesday, crews will work on KY 2839 just north of KY 873.

That all starts at 8 a.m. and wraps up at 3:30 p.m.

There will be no marked detour, so drivers will need to find alternative routes.

