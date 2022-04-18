Birthday Club
Crews set to work on cross-drain replacements in Webster Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in Webster County will be working on cross-drain replacements Tuesday and Wednesday.

Starting on Tuesday, crews will be on KY 120 at Hocket Nebo Road.

Then on Wednesday, crews will work on KY 2839 just north of KY 873.

That all starts at 8 a.m. and wraps up at 3:30 p.m.

There will be no marked detour, so drivers will need to find alternative routes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

