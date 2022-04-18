Cool and sunny Tuesday, big warm-up by the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today’s weather is typical of late February or early March, not mid-April! Our temperatures have struggled to even make it into the 50s today due to mostly cloudy skies and a chilly wind from the northwest.

Those clouds will move out this evening, and the overnight hours will be clear but cold with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s by the end of the night. With temperatures that low, areas of patchy frost cannot be ruled out, but I think our air is too dry and the wind is too strong for widespread frost development.

Tuesday will be sunny and less breezy as a high pressure system moves over our region. That sunshine will help warm us up, but our temperatures will still be well below average, only making it into the mid to upper 50s Tuesday afternoon.

As that high pressure system pushes off to the east, clouds will build back in Tuesday night. However, our winds will also pick back up from the south as we head into Wednesday, kicking off a warm-up that will continue into the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Wednesday, low 70s Thursday, then upper 70s to low 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday! However, there are also some rain chances mixed in with those warmer temperatures.

A few isolated showers may be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a warm front passes through our region, but our best chance of rain this week will be from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as a low pressure system and its associated cold front pass just north of the Tri-State.

Our weather will clear Friday, and Saturday looks mostly sunny, but the clouds return on Sunday, and our rain chances ramp back up Sunday into Monday as a cold front approaches our region from the west. It is too early to talk details about timing or impacts because a lot can change in seven days, but right now it seems likely that cold front will bring us rain and slightly cooler weather a week from today.

