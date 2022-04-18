Birthday Club
Bubba’s 33 in Evansville officially open

By Monica Watkins and Bernado Malone
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bubba’s 33 on Evansville’s east side is officially open.

The restaurant is located on North Burkhardt Road and is hosting its grand opening Monday.

Although the doors don’t open until 4 p.m., people were already lined up at noon.

Bubba’s menu includes homemade stoned pizza, fresh ground beef burgers and handcrafted beer.

They say all menu items are made from scratch daily.

Bubba’s 33 managing partner, Kristen Nolcox, says she’s excited to be serving the community.

”I think Evansville’s been needing something like this for awhile, with the pandemic and with the two locations that were on this corner,” Nolcox says. “It’s been vacant and a dark corner for awhile. It’s exciting to have something brand new that caters to the area, involved in the community, as well gives back to the community and gives a salute to the high school here.”

According to a social media post, the first 100 tables will receive a mystery pizza box, which will included a free pizza, entree, burgers or appetizers for a year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

