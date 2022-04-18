Bannister claims All-Conference as USI Men’s golf falls in GLVC Semifinals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf made history on Saturday, advancing to the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship Semi Finals for the first time in program history. The Screaming Eagles had an incredible third round on Saturday which propelled them from fifth to third, advancing them into Sundays Semi Finals for a match with the University of Indianapolis.

Freshman Jason Bannister (Laguna Niguel, California) led the way for USI after finishing tied for fourth and carding a 215 (-1) on the three-round tournament, shooting 69-75-71. The 69 in round one for Bannister was his third time this second time this season, first this spring, shooting sub-70. Bannister was named to the 2022 GLVC All-Conference Team after his top five finish.

Sophomore Jace Day (Bloomington, Indiana) and junior Zach Williams (Mt. Vernon, Illinois) both finished the three-round tournament tied for 16th after carding a 222 (+6). Day shot 76-76-70 while Williams shot 76-74-72. Senior Matthew Kingston (Springfield, Nebraska) followed, finishing tied for 24th after carding a 225, shooting 73-78-74. Freshman Nathan Hoss rounded off the tournament for the Eagles, finishing tied for 32nd, carding a 228 after shooting 72-80-76.

Semi Finals vs Indianapolis

On Sunday USI took on second place Indianapolis in Semi Final Match Play. The Eagles would fall to the Greyhounds 3-0-2. Bannister and Hoss were the lone Eagles to earn ties on the day, Bannister shooting a 73 (+1) and Hoss shooting an 80 (+8). Both Kingston and Day would fall to their opponents by a single stroke, Kingston shooting a 77 (+5) and Day shooting an 84 (+12). Williams would fall to his opponent by 13 strokes after shooting an 80 (+8) on the day.

UP NEXT FOR USI:

USI now awaits an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles currently sit in fourth place in the latest Midwest Regional rankings. The NCAA II Midwest/Central Regional Tournament will be played on May 5-7 at the Purgatory Golf Club in Noblesville, Indiana.

