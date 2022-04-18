Birthday Club
Asmussen Enters Derby Weekend with two Classic Contenders

Derby weekend is May 6 and 7.
Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby(PRNewswire)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WFIE) - Kentucky Derby weekend is just three weeks away, and hall of fame trainer, Steve Asmussen has two big favorites, for the two biggest races.

He has a strong contender in the Derby and, likely, the unquestioned favorite in the Kentucky Oaks. In the Run for the Roses, he’ll start Epicenter, who won the Louisiana Derby, a few weeks ago, by over two lengths. Epicenter has won four, of his six lifetime starts.

In the Oaks, he’ll run the undefeated, Echo Zulu. She’s a perfect five-for-five, in her career, including a win, by a nose, in the Fairground Oaks.

“Both horses are training extremely well. It’s obviously very exciting going into the Oaks and the Derby to have two horses of this caliber doing so well,” said Asmussen. “Tremendous amount of talent in both races, and I think both races will be very fast. We like the two who we get to run, and we’re very excited about their chances.”

Epicenter and Echo Zulu also have strong Western Kentucky connections. Epicenter was born and raised in Bowling Green at Westwind Farms. He and unbeaten 2-year-old filly champion Echo Zulu are owned by Ron Winchell, co-owner and co-managing partner in the Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs in Franklin and The Mint Bowling Green.

Of course, Asmussen also runs a lot of horses at Ellis Park, so no doubt folks around here will be cheering him and his horses on.

The Kentucky Derby is May 7, and Kentucky Oaks Day is May 6 at Churchill Downs.

