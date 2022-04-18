A.M. Clouds, Chilly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chilly with drizzle ending early this morning as lows drop to 40-degrees. Cloudy and cool then clearing late this afternoon as highs temperatures only reach the mid-50s. Tonight, mostly clear, and cold as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temperatures remain below normal in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 40s.

