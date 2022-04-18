Birthday Club
3 bodies recovered from Chicago waterways over 2 days

Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in Chicago’s waterways this weekend
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities said they were investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in Chicago’s waterways this weekend.

Chicago police say they had not determined that the deaths of a man whose body was recovered from Lake Michigan and two women whose bodies were recovered from the Chicago River are related, WLS-TV in Chicago reported.

The bodies of the women were both recovered on Saturday — one from the city's West Loop neighborhood and the other a short time later from the Bridgeport area on the city's South Side. The body of a man was recovered from Lake Michigan shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The man and the first woman whose body was recovered remained unidentified as of Sunday morning. The woman whose body was recovered on the city’s South Side has been identified as 80-year-old Yuet Tsang, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

