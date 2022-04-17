Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside

Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of us wear our shoes around the house, but you might want to think twice.

Researchers with “360 Dust Analysis” say leaving your shoes on inside the house could bring-in potentially harmful pathogens from outside.

They say shoes can carry microorganisms that are drug-resistant, including hospital-associated infectious germs that are difficult to treat.

Toxic road asphalt residue and lawn-treatment chemicals could also be tracked indoors.

If you aren’t interested in walking around barefoot or in socks indoors, the group says a solution could be to have some “indoor only” shoes that never get worn outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO in stand-off at Quality Inn
VCSO releases identity of Warrick Co. couple arrested following shooting at Quality Inn
EPD in stand-off on Reis Ave.
EPD: Suspect in custody after 4-hour standoff on Reis Ave.
Crews responded to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Franklin Street and Boeke...
One person taken to hospital after two-car wreck on Evansville’s east side
The Indiana Statehouse
Indiana taxpayers to receive $125
Morgan Wallen donates food to Evansville community
Morgan Wallen donates truck of food to those in need in Evansville

Latest News

A pioneering record executive who helped launch the careers of Little Richard and Sam Cooke has...
Art Rupe, pioneering record executive, dead at 104
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
Authorities: 9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina.
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand