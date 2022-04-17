Rain likely tonight, cool temperatures through Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a mostly cloudy and cool Easter Sunday as temperatures only made it into the low to mid 50s this afternoon, which is about 15° below average for this time of year.

There have been a few stray showers in western Kentucky this afternoon, but most of us have stayed dry throughout the day. As we head into the evening, scattered showers will move in from the west, and rain is likely overnight. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but any chance of severe weather will stay well to our south. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s by the end of the night.

That rain will push off to the east by about 6 AM. I cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated shower wrapping around on the backside of this system Monday afternoon, but most of Monday will be dry. However, it will also be mostly cloudy, cool and breezy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and winds from the northwest at around 9 to 18 mph with gusts around 22 mph.

The clouds will move out Monday evening, and Monday night will be clear and cold with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Areas of frost may be possible late Monday night into early Tuesday morning if the winds die down enough.

Tuesday will be sunny but still cooler than average with highs in the mid to upper 50s. As the high pressure system bringing us that sunshine pushes off to the east, warmer air will start flowing in from the south.

That flow of warm air will push our temperatures into the lower 60s Wednesday, lower 70s Thursday, upper 70s to near 80° Friday, and low 80s Saturday.

Scattered showers are possible Wednesday, mainly in the evening, and will carry over into Thursday. Friday and Saturday both look mainly dry and mostly sunny. Showers and a few storms may be possible next Sunday as a cold front approaches our region, but it is too soon to talk details about the timing or impacts of that frontal system.

