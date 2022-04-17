One person taken to hospital after two-car wreck near downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Franklin Street and Boeke Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m.

Police tell 14 News that two cars were involved, and one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance for burns caused by the airbag deploying.

Police say one of the cars did roll into a fire hydrant, causing a leak.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.