Man facing sexual assault charges in White Co.

A 41-year-old man in White County is now in custody on many criminal sexual assault charges.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A 41-year-old man in White County is now in custody on many criminal sexual assault charges.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were alerted earlier this week about a juvenile victim, who accused Daniel Lanning of sexually assaulting her on several occasions.

Officials say after interviewing the juvenile and investigating the allegations, Lanning was arrested Friday.

The sheriff’s department says the Department of Children and Family Services, the Guardian Center and Illinois State Police assisted in the investigation.

