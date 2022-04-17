KWC Baseball Beats Malone twice more, for 4-Game Series Sweep

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Sitting in a race for a G-MAC playoff spot, the Kentucky Wesleyan baseball team came up big on Saturday, grinding out two close wins over a gritty Malone team. Thanks to the 3-2 and 9-5 wins, the Panthers now sit closer to continuing their streak of qualifying for every G-MAC playoffs since Wesleyan joined in 2014.

KWC moves to 15-21 (13-7 G-MAC) while Malone falls to 13-23 (4-15 G-MAC).

--Game One--

It was a low scoring game to open the day, with the Panthers taking the game 3-2.

Hunter Combs broke the game open in the first inning with a monster 2-run shot to left field to score Robert Chayka and make it 2-0.

After Malone tied it up in the fourth, Ben Wilcoxson took advantage of a Malone error to score the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

Robert Chayka, Ben Wilcoxson, Hunter Combs and Kyle Werries each recorded a hit in the game, with Comb’s 2 RBI’s leading the way.

Austin Baugh (1-4) struck out five in the win. Ike Speiser picked up his fifth save of the year in the win.

--Game Two--

This time it was Malone who struck first, taking the lead on a run in the top of the 2nd. Wesleyan quickly tied things up in the bottom of the inning thanks to an RBI single from Reece Puckett.

Hunter Combs and Cade Gudalis each hit an RBI in the third inning to make it 3-1 in favor of the Panthers. Wesleyan extended their lead to 4-1 thanks to an RBI from Kyle Werries in the fourth.

KWC used an RBI from Robert Chayka in the bottom of the 5th to go up 5-3. Malone tied things up at 5 in the top of the 7th, but Wesleyan answered right back, going up 6-5 in the bottom of the 7th on an RBI single from Ben Wilcoxson. The Panthers gave themselves some insurance runs in the bottom of the 8th thanks to RBI doubles from Kyle Richardson and Chayka. Rylan Thomas forced a ground out, foul out, and a strikeout in the top of the 9th to secure the victory.

Reece Puckett went 3-for-5 with an RBI and run scored, while Ben Wilcoxson went 3-for-6 and also had a run and an RBI.

Rylan Thomas (4-3) picked up his team leading fourth win in the victory.

Wesleyan hosts Southern Indiana for a solo game on Tuesday before they resume conference play next Saturday at Tiffin. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 2 p.m. CT.

