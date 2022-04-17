Hillsdale Sweeps away Panther Softball, up in Michigan

HILLSDALE, MI. (WFIE) - Facing the Chargers of Hillsdale College, the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers couldn’t quite put it all together as they fell 13-7 and 11-0.

Hillsdale moves to 24-17 (12-1 G-MAC) while the Panthers fall to 12-30 (5-9 G-MAC).

After going down 6-0 early in game one, Wesleyan took advantage of Charger errors and RBI’s from Mary Morgan and Hannah Scheberle to tie the game up at 6-6 in the fourth inning. The upset was not to be, however, as Hillsdale scored seven unanswered runs to win the game 13-7.

Hannah Scheberle led the way on the day going 3-for-7 with a run scored and 2 RBI’s. Grace Scott and Cameron Hamilton each recorded two hits on the day.

Cameron Hamilton (3-11) struck out five in the game one loss while Mary Morgan (8-10) struck out two in game two.

The Panthers will be back at it next weekend when they travel to Cedarville on Saturday and Ohio Dominican on Sunday. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT both days.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.