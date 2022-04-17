Birthday Club
Eagles Track & Field nets Five Provisional Times in California

Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AZUSA, CA. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s and Women’s Track & Field collected five NCAA Division II provisional qualifying times and four personal records Thursday and Friday night in its trip to California. The Screaming Eagles racked up four provisionals and three personal-bests in the 10,000 meters Thursday night at the Mt. SAC Relays in Walnut, California, before picking up one provisional and personal-record in the 1,500 meters Thursday night at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.

Junior Titus Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee) and senior Austin Nolan (Evansville, Indiana) each posted provisional and personal-best times in the 10,000 meters Thursday night. Winders was 27th in the elite division with a time of 29 minutes, 21.46, while Nolan was 30th in the elite division with a time of 29:26.46.

Sophomore Cameron Hough (Olney, Illinois) was 11th in the women’s collegiate open division of the 10,000 meters with a provisional and personal-best time of 34:20.41, while senior Jennifer Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) posted a provisional time of 35:49.28 in the 10,000 meters with her effort in the women’s elite division.

Sophomore McKenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana) rounded out the Eagles’ provisional and personal-best times with her effort in the 1,500 meters Friday night. Cavanaugh finished 18th in the women’s open division with a time of 4:30.67.

The Eagles return to action April 22-23 when they compete at the Gibson Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana.

