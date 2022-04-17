Bubba’s 33 set for grand opening in Evansville on Mon.
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bubba’s 33 is hosting its grand opening at the new Evansville location.
According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the first 100 tables will receive a mystery pizza box, which will include a free pizza, entree, burgers or appetizers for a year.
The restaurant is located at 1 North Burkhardt Rd.
Doors are slated to open at 4 p.m.
