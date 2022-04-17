Aces Baseball Takes Two from Missouri St., to earn Series Sweep

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (WFIE) - Turning-in a complete effort in all three phases of the game, the University of Evansville baseball team secured a three-game series sweep of Missouri State with 9-2 and 14-2 wins in Saturday’s doubleheader in Springfield, Mo.

“Great week for Aces Baseball. We got 4 straight quality starts from our pitchers,” said Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “Today we competed in all facets of the game. Everybody helped contribute which was great to see. We know what we are capable of.”

Game One: Evansville 9, Missouri State 2

Key to its recent success, the Aces got another excellent start from their starter with sophomore Nick Smith pitching a gem. Smith pitched six scoreless innings to start his outing, but the Bears were sharp on the mound as well, keeping Evansville off the scoreboard until the sixth.

In the sixth, Widder was hit by a pitch to open the inning and advanced to second after a groundout. With two outs, Eric Roberts came in as a pinch hitter and delivered immediately, driving a double to right bringing Widder home and opening the scoring.

An inning later, it was Evan Berkey who added to the lead, contributing a two-run double to left that scored Widder and Simon Scherry, giving the Aces a 3-0 lead.

For the first and what would be the only time on the day, Evansville ran into some trouble in the seventh with the bases loaded. After a run was walked in, Drew Dominik came in and quickly fired a strikeout after falling behind 3-0 in the count to end the inning.

The Aces responded to Dominik’s strikeout by blowing the game wide open in the eighth. Evansville scored six runs in the inning with Rumsey and Widder each recording RBI on base hits before Berkey launched a three-run homer to left as the Aces went ahead 9-1.

In the ninth, Missouri State pushed across one, but Dominik locked-down the Evansville win, 9-2.

Game Two: Evansville 14, Missouri State 2

The second game of the doubleheader began much like the first with both sides getting strong outings out of their starters. Evansville was able to get to the Bears first with a pair of runs coming across on a double by Mark Shallenberger. Two innings later, the Aces chased the Bears starter when Widder smashed a three-run shot into the Missouri State bullpen, handing the Aces a 5-0 lead.

A single run for the Bears was all Missouri State could muster as an answer in the bottom of the sixth as UE starter Caleb Reinhardt continued to cruise. Key to pulling away for the series sweep, Evansville tacked on a total of nine runs over the course of the final three innings. Highlighting the burst of late runs was Chase Hug’s two-run homer in the seventh that re-sparked the Aces offense.

Reinhardt lasted into the eighth inning finishing with eight innings of work, allowing just one earned run and striking-out six Bears, while walking just one. On in relief, Shane Harris helped close down the win for the Aces despite a run coming across as Evansville secured a series sweep with the 14-2 win.

Evansville was strong in all facets over the week, amassing 40 runs in four games and allowing just nine. The Aces smashed eight home runs in their 4-0 week and defensively they turned five double plays. All four of the Aces starting pitchers lasted 29.1 innings and combined to record a 1.53 ERA.

The Aces return to action on Wednesday with a midweek trip to take on Purdue in a non-conference contest at 5 PM (CT) in West Lafayette, Ind.

