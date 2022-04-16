Birthday Club
DEVELOPING: VCSO in stand-off at Quality Inn after suspect shoots at deputies

(WAVE 3 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a standoff has occurred at the Quality Inn on Elpers Road.

VCSO officials say a call came in around 7 a.m. in regards to a domestic incident.

Deputies say when approaching one of the hotel rooms, the suspect shot at them through the door.

They say that’s when they had the hotel evacuated and a stand-off began.

VCSO along with the Indiana State Police, Scott Township Fire and AMR are all on scene.

Officials say they are in contact with the suspect.

We have a 14 News crew on scene and will update this story once we know more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

