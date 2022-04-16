Tri-State residents express fears for loved ones in Ukraine living near Kyiv region

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Ukrainian police reported over 900 civilian bodies have been found in Kyiv and its surrounding areas.

Lyubov Pechin, who lived in Kyiv and is now living in Vanderburgh County, has a son who is currently staying just outside of Kyiv.

She told 14 News on Friday that the most recent attack from Russian forces hit just near his apartment. She said it was about a kilometer away.

Pechin said she talks with him every day, and he sends back pictures of the work he’s doing and the wreckage in the area.

In the most recent weeks, he’s been helping stray animals in the neighboring city of Bucha.

“In Bucha [there were] 450 dogs, and right now, there are about a hundred, maybe,” Pechin said.

Bucha has been the center of the many accusations of Russian forces killing civilians.

Ukrainian officials claimed that many of the civilians appear to have been executed.

“You cannot sleep,” Pechin said. “You cannot eat, you cannot – nothing. You all the time think about people who suffer.”

Russian officials have denied many accusations as a hoax.

Pechin said each day, she has people she loves reporting bad news, like her friend who showed their home before and after the Russian attacks.

“[I] cannot imagine, myself, what people can feel,” she said.

Despite her fears, Pechin said she’s found ways to be proactive.

She’s been selling her artworks and helping patrons donate to Ukraine.

So far they have raised nearly 500 dollars.

“I can, just a little bit, help my country,” she said. “I feel just positive emotion.”

Pechin said they’re working on getting her daughter and grandson to the United States, but a travel visa was denied.

She said her grandson is six years old and is hoping to begin school in September in Kyiv.

