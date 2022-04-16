Tax filing deadline quickly approaching

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The deadline to file federal tax returns is Monday, April 18.

For those who have yet to file their returns, there is still time.

Old National Bank Director of Financial Empowerment Ben Joergens says filing online has never been easier.

”For a married couple, unless you’ve got over $25,000 worth of deductions, you can do the standard deduction and it’s a lot more simple than people are used to doing in the past,” Joergens said.

Technology for tax filing has come a long way recently, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when lots of families were filing online.

Joergens says there are plenty of options to file, even over Easter weekend.

“You can look at TurboTax, and some of the online pieces as well, or you can even look at some of the places around town, your H&R Blocks, and so forth,” Joergens said.

The deadline is typically April 15, but in the past three years that’s been extended due to COVID, and this year, Easter weekend.

“The nice thing is you have until Monday due to the emancipation holiday for the government.”

And good news for some Western Kentucky communities.

For people who live in Hopkins, Ohio or Muhlenberg County, the filing deadlines has been extended to May 16 due to the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

For everyone else, Joergens says some platforms offer free simple returns, and the average refund this year is around $3,000, so if you do have to pay, it’s only a small percentage.

“When you’re talking an average refund of $3,000, $40-$50 is well worth it to pay to get that money quicker.”

If you are outside the affected Kentucky counties, and you do owe money this tax season, the deadline to pay is Monday.

Individuals can file for an extension, but the deadline to do that is also Monday.

As for the timeframe of receiving returns, Joergens says most people he’s worked with have received their tax returns in five to seven business days.

